Pakistan keen further strengthen its ties all friendly, brotherly countries: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its relations with all friendly and brotherly countries.

He was talking to the envoys designate of Nigeria, Switzerland, UAE, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Egypt, who separately called on him after presenting their credentials to him during a ceremony held here at the

Awan-e-Sadr.

He emphasized that Pakistan strictly followed the principle of peaceful coexistence and was a responsible member of international community.

The President stated that Pakistan was the biggest victim of terrorism and extremism and had rendered great sacrifices in the fight against this menace which were being recognized by the international community.

He reiterated that the operation against the miscreants would continue till the elimination of last terrorist.

The President stated that Pakistan was making headway in all fields including economy. He pointed out that the pragmatic and well planned strategy devised by the present government had brought back the economy on right track.

He added that several mega projects in the fields of energy and infrastructure were in the development stage, which would further produce a salutary impact on the economy after their completion.

He underscored that the liberal investment policies adopted by the government offered vast opportunities to the foreign investors due to which Pakistan was now one of the most sought after destination for investment in South Asia.

The President felicitated the newly appointed High Commissioner/Ambassadors to Pakistan and wished them a comfortable and pleasant stay in Pakistan. He hoped that all the envoys designate would work for advancing the bilateral relations of their respective countries with Pakistan especially in the field of trade and investment.

Earlier, each envoy-designate arrived at the main gate of the Awan-e-Sadr in a horse driven carriage. National anthems of Pakistan and their respective countries were played on the occasion and the envoys designate were also presented Guard of Honour.

The envoys who presented their credentials included Maj Gen (R) Ashimiyu Adebayo Olaniyi High Commissioner-designate of Nigeria, Thomas Kolly Ambassador-designate of Switzerland, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi Ambassador-designate of UAE, Brig. Gen. (R) Sakib Foric Ambassador-designate of Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ahmed Fadel Yakoub Ambassador-designate of Egypt to Pakistan.