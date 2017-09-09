ASTANA, (Kazakhstan), Sep 9 (APP): Pakistan and Kazakhstan
Saturday agreed to execute joint projects in the fields of
defence, energy and communication to widen the bilateral
cooperation.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between
President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Bakytzhan Sagintayev who arrived at President’s residence for
one-on-one meeting here.
The president was here to attend the first summit of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology
being hosted by Kazakh government from September 10-11.
The president, who was accompanied by Ambassador of
Pakistan in Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan, thanked Kazakh
government for warm welcome and hospitality.
He emphasised that the bilateral ties should be
developed into the multiple partnership besides calling for
enhancing the bilateral trade and relaxation of visa policy.
The president thanked Kazakh government for opting a
just stance on the issue of the membership of the nuclear
suppliers group.
Besides underscoring the need for enhancing the defence
ties, the president also offered that Pakistan could assist in
imparting skills to Kazakh people.
He said that Pakistan desired enhancing bilateral engagements
in the fields of oil and gas and Pakistani firms could invest
in the said sectors of Kazakhstan.
He also called for establishing the air and road links
between the two countries to enhance the trade volume.
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to execute joint energy, communication, defence projects
ASTANA, (Kazakhstan), Sep 9 (APP): Pakistan and Kazakhstan