NEW YORK, Sep 26 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Kazakh counterpart Atamkulov

Beibut Bakirovich met on the margins of 74th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York and agreed to closely cooperate at all multilateral fora.

Qureshi briefed the Kazakh foreign minister on serious human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IOJ&K) following India’s unilateral step of abrogating the special status of the Valley on August 5.