Pakistan, Jordan share commonality of views on regional, Int’l issues: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Thursday said that Pakistan and Jordan share commonality of

views on regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister was talking to Lt Gen Mahmoud A Frahit,

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces, who called on

him here.

While warmly welcoming Lt Gen Mahmoud A Frahit to Pakistan, the

Prime Minister emphasized that both Pakistan and Jordan have a common abiding interest in peace and stability of the world at large with progressive outlook.

Pakistan greatly values its relationship with Jordan and

desires to further strengthen this relationship, the Prime

Minister said.

The Prime Minister conveyed warm wishes to King Abdullah

II and stated that under his visionary leadership, people of

Jordan made remarkable progress in different fields of life.

Lt Gen Mahmoud A. Frahit thanked the Prime Minister for

the warm welcome and expressed the desire to further

strengthen bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Defense

Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan, Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan

Nwaf Kaleifa Asarirrah and senior government officials.