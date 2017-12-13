Pakistan, Jordan express deep concern over US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (APP):Pakistan and Jordan on Wednesday expressed deep concern on the implication of the US decision to recognize Jarusalem as Israeli capital and to move its embassy there.

This was agreed in a meeting of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and King Abdullah II of Jordan at the sidelines of the extraordinary OIC summit here.

They underscored that the decision was contrary to the resolutions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly, and undermined international legitimacy. The decision was rejected by more than 1.5 billion Muslims of the world.

The two leaders discussed the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. The prime minister invited King Abdullah II to visit Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi also attended the meeting.