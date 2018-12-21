Pakistan, Jordan enjoy fraternal ties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed fraternal ties deeply rooted in their shared religion, values and culture.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan, Ibrahim Almadani, who called on him, the minister said that Jordan had always been a friend and Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the brotherly country.