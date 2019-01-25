Pakistan, Jordan discuss to enhance cooperation in field of training, expertise

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Friday met with Commander

Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig Gen Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat and Commander Royal

Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity in separate meetings.

The Navel chief on official visit to Jordan, said a press release received here.

On his arrival at Royal Jordanian Naval Force Headquarters at Aqaba, the Admiral was

received by Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig Gen Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat.