Pakistan, Japan enjoy genial relations: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said Pakistan and Japan enjoy genial relations validated by trade and cooperation.

While speaking to Japan Ambassador Takashi Kuria, who called him here at Parliament House, he said Pak-Japan vigorous relations, and both countries stood with each other side by side when facing challenges.

Asad also noted the long history of economic and development cooperation between the two countries.

He said Japan and Pakistan does not only share the same continent but also the same values of democracy and human freedom. “Pakistan values its relations with Japan and wants to further strengthen them,” he pointed.

He also called for enhancing collaboration between business communities of both the countries for their mutual benefit.

The Speaker outlined that Pakistan is pursuing a policy of cooperation with all the countries and Japan stands prominently in its aspirations for cooperation.

While discussing technical assistance to Pakistan from Japan, the Speaker showed his keen interest for support and collaboration of Pakistani universities and technical education centers with Japanese universities.

Appreciating Pakistan’s economic potential, Takashi Kuria said Japan will continue to work with Pakistan in order to strengthen economic relations.

He endorsed Asad’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations. Endorsing Japan’s commitment towards prosperous Pakistan, Takashi Kuria assured the Speaker that Japan will accelerate its collaboration with Pakistan in uplifting education, information technology and energy sectors.

He further added that Pakistan is an important pillar in Japan’s outreach towards South Asia.

On the occasion Takashi Kuria also congratulated Asad on his election as the Speaker of the National Assembly.