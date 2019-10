ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP):Pakistan and Japan have agreed to further negotiate on signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for export thousands of skilled labor from Pakistan to Japan.

Japan has decided to open the labor market in 14 different sectors, including construction, nursing care, agriculture, manufacturing and light engineering and other sectors, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan Yusuke Shindo told APP here on Sunday.