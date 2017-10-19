Pakistan IT industry hits international markets

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Pakistan based IT companies are making their way towards international markets through their mobile applications and gaming apps.

According to PSEB, there was dire need to promote gaming, animation at international level to increase the market revenue for Pakistani developers.

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is determined to support all such IT companies for creating constructive and conceptual mobile games.

There are already plenty of Pakistani IT companies working in international arena mainly named as `Mindstorm Studios’, `GameView Studios’,`Pepper PK’ and `TkXeL’ etc.

From these companies, `TkXel’ has created mobile applications and gaming companies from a university lab in Lahore while Pepper PK made history by developing paid BlackBerry applications which reached top rankings on BlackBerry’s App World store.

Tintashhas’ designed many innovative casual games for iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

Games are not the only avenue on the mobile platform that Pakistani companies are focusing on, bit a number of companies have looked at broader educational and infotainment markets.

Folio3 judged as one of the Harvard Business School’s All-World Fast Growth 500 companies in 2010 – has interesting products in its portfolio.

Folio3 has been instrumental in creating an online educational platform for SecretBuilders – a company that boasts a virtual world for children 5 to 14 years old powered by a Web 2.0 community of children, parents, educators, writers, artists and game developers.

Pakistan has produced some great gaming studios.

The title animation sequence of Game of Thrones, the world’s most-watched TV series these days, has been produced by Hameed Shaukat, a US-born Pakistani.

Cricket Companion application which received worldwide recognition was also developed by TricastMedia, a Pakistani startup.

Pakistani Visual Effects Artist, Mir Zafar Ali has received three Oscar awards for his work in The Golden Compass, Life of Pi and Frozen.

Novaira Masood, a Pakistani animator, effects in some of the most popular Hollywood movies including Maleficient, A Christmas Carol, Thor, Transformers 3 and Jack the Giant Slayer.

Like Novaira Masood, Laraib Atta is another emerging visual artist from Pakistan who has worked on visual effects for popular Hollywood flicks such as X-men, Godzilla, and Gravity to name a few.