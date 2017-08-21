Pakistan is playing a key role in UN’s peacekeeping missions: Neil Buhne

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): United Nations Resident Coordinator

in Pakistan Neil Buhne has said that Pakistan is playing a key

role in UN’s peacekeeping missions across the globe.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan Neil Buhne

said that Pakistan has more than seven thousand troops in peace

keeping missions right now in Congo.

He said Pakistani troops have gone into the middle of the

conflicts across the globe to help protect civilians.

Neil Buhne Pakistan is the most affected by terrorism and it

is most important to keep assisting Pakistan to enabling the

victims and their children live a decent life.

He said massive rehabilitation process is required to

resettle the displaced people of FATA.

Neil Buhne said the United Nations is deeply concerned over

killing of innocent civilians on the Line of Control.

He said the UN has offered to send a fact finding mission on

both sides of the LoC to look into the matter.

Head of Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

also said Heli Uusikyla urged the international community to keep

helping Pakistan in rehabilitation of internally displaced persons

of FATA.

She said foreign aid is also required to provide health and

education facilities to the people of tribal areas.

She said humanitarian aid workers should be spared and not

be targeted in conflict zones.