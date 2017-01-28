Pakistan is peaceful, speedy progressing country: Masood Khan

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 28 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has said that Pakistan is peaceful and speedy progressing country and it has successfully defeated terrorism and extremism in all its forms.

He was talking to a British Council delegation comprising British Council program Head Zenia Faraz, Program Director Malik Waseem and Executive Director CDPR, Irshad Mehmood here in Kashmir House here on Saturday.

The delegation highlighted issues including world scenario, common values, decision making, global citizenship.

He said the infrastructure and safe heavens of terrorists have been demolished and their backbone has been broken adding country is moving forward on the path of development.

He said that bloodshed in Indian held Kashmir continued for last six months and India had turned the valley into a cantonment and a jail whereas, people were being killed but unfortunately world community was watching it like silent spectators.

He said that under International visitor leadership program which is nowadays on country visit would analyze and give their own fact based impartial opinion about Pakistan.

AJK President said that information technology and new boom of media have turned youth of the world in a global citizenship bonding them with each other. He stressed that youth should play an active role in decision making.

He said that we have to work together for eliminating poverty, extremism, racial and ethical hatred besides making efforts for provision of equal justice, right of self determination, progress and prosperity.

Sardar Masood said that new disputes and differences are erupting at international level and multi polar world is shaping while the new power hubs and centers are emerging

He said we have to promote progressive approach, democratic and social values for achieving the goal of establishing peace and tranquility in the world.