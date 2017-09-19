Pakistan is open to investment: PM

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said

Pakistan was open to investment by foreign companies and offered lucrative opportunities.

“We are looking forward for more American companies to invest in diverse

fields in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister said while talking to John Rice, Vice President of General Electric (GE) who called on him here at his hotel.

John Rice described Pakistan as a very important market for General

Electric and said his company was committed to expand its business in Pakistan.

Rice expressed desire to investment in the locomotives fabrication and

health sector system delivery.

Appreciating the long association of General Electric with Pakistan, the

Prime Minister said that Pakistan had been benefitting immensely from the expertise of the company.