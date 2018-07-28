Pakistan is now poised to be a great democratic country: Sahebzada

LONDON, Jul 28 (APP):Newly appointed Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Sahibzada Ahmed Khan said Friday evening that after successful completion of free, fair and transparent election on July 25 ,Pakistan was now poised to become a greatest democratic country.

He stated this while delivering his maiden speech after assuming the charge of Pakistan High Commissioner to UK at a reception hosted in honour of the renowned International wrestlers who visited Pakistan and took part in Wrestling competitions at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore on May 17, 19 and May 21,2017.

Twenty five international renowned wrestlers representing twenty countries participated in the events.

They are now again visiting Pakistan to participate in the Wrestling competitions to be held at Karachi and Islamabad on August 29 and August 31, 2018 respectively.

Imran Hussan Shah MD Ring of Pakistan (ROP) Ijaz Hussain a representative of ROP, World renowned wrestlers Tiny Iron from UK, French wrestler Tom La Rufa and Wrestler Bran from UK also spoke on the occasion.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan appreciated the international wrestlers for participating various wrestling events in Pakistan and hoped their visits would help promote international sports in the country.

He announced that as a sign of honour, the winning international wrestlers from Pakistan in the wrestling competitions would be received at the Heathrow airport by himself at the gate of the aeroplane.

The Pakistan High Commissioner said that various international sports events including cricket, football and now wrestling had returned to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was now a great democratic country in terms of sports, business and investments etc.

He said that after the holding of free, fair and transparent general election on July 25, the democracy was getting roots in the country.

He added that in Pakistan, a prudent economic plan would also be initiated by the government and everybody would feel proud of it.

“Pakistan is our beloved motherland and no enemy can cast an evil eye towards it,” he vowed.

He strongly condemned what he called the propaganda of Hindu media against Pakistan’s July 25 election.

He said that he had served as High Commissioner of Pakistan to India and well aware of Hindu media propaganda against Pakistan.

He called upon Pakistani media in UK to strengthen his hands in countering Indian propaganda against Pakistan in a befitting manner.

The International wrestlers on the occasion lauded the hospitality and warm welcome received during their stay in Pakistan and they vowed to visit Pakistan again and again.

Ijaz Hussain and Imran Shah of ROP on the occasion highlighted the programmes regarding international wrestling competitions to be held at Karachi and Islamabad on August 29 and August 31 ,2018 respectively.

They commended the support and cooperation of Pakistan Army to ROP in holding of previous and these events in Pakistan.

They said that twenty five renowned international wrestlers form twenty countries would

participate in these competitions in Pakistan.

They informed that wrestling academies would also be established at Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan Karachi, Peshawar,Quetta and Swat for the training of the wrestlers.