Pakistan is incomplete without Jammu & Kashmir: President AJK

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 13 (APP)::AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and Kashmir has no identity without Pakistan. “Kashmiris are not only bonded with Pakistan economically, geographically and culturally but their hearts are throbbing with Pakistanis”, the President said while addressing Azadi Festival in the AJK States’ capital town on Monday in connection with 71th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Organized by a local journalist body, the festival was attended by high ranking civil and military officials, city elite from various parts of life besides large number of the children of various schools and residents of the city.

The President AJK said August 14, 1947 was our destination as well beginning of a new journey to make newly established Pakistan a modern, welfare and prosperous country. This journey, he added will be continued till the objective is achieved.

Terming Pakistan as great gift from Almighty Allah, President said that it is our prime responsibility to protect this country and spare no effort to make Pakistan strong and stable in all respect. He said that while celebrating Independence Day we should not forget our brothers and sister in Occupied Kashmir who are terrifically

suffering at the hands of Indian Army simply because of their love for Pakistan and the people of Pakistan.

The President highly appreciated the host Journalist organisations for organizing a beautiful program to mark the Independence Day and said programs presented by children effectively depicted the sacrifices of our valiant armed forces and struggle of freedom fighters to achieve Independence.

The President expressed his hope that day is not far when people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will also celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with freedom.

Earlier in a message on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, President Sardar Masood Khan said Pakistan

is incomplete without Kashmir both ideologically and geographically. “People of Jammu and Kashmir had attached their fate with Pakistan seven year before Pakistan came into being when a representative delegation of Kashmiri people under the leadership of Ghulam Haider Jandalvi attended All India Muslim League Working Committee meeting in Lahore that passed Pakistan resolution in 1940,” President Masood said.

He stated that this year we are celebrating our Independence Day when on one hand our beloved country is facing numerous challenges both internally and externally and on the other hand Indian army is killing and maiming those Kashmiri youths who dare to come to the streets of Occupied Valley with Pakistani flags in their hands.

President Masood urged the people to forge greater unity according to the principles of Father of the Nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for safeguarding the integrity and solidarity of the country and success of Kashmir liberation struggle. He vowed to carry forward the freedom struggle of Kashmir relentlessly to materialize the dream of Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to achieve the real objectives of the struggle for separate homeland for the

people of South Asia.