Pakistan is gateway for world to access region: NSA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Terming Pakistan as land of opportunities and a gateway of the world to regional countries, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nasser Khan Janjua on Monday said Pakistan is a country of prosperous future.

The resilient nation and people of Pakistan are on the rise despite three wars with India and perpetual war in Afghanistan since last four decades, he said while addressing a seminar on Maritime Security in India Ocean.

He said Pakistan is on its way to become a “Massive Trade Corridor “for the world. By becoming a Trade Corridor, Pakistan will become a Trade Hub, Economic Hub and finally Industrial Hub. By providing the strategic connectivity, Pakistan will be able to play a better role to serve the peace and economic growth of the world.

Pakistan believes in “Cooperation instead of Competition” which will serve all the countries of region with equal opportunities, the NSA said.

“We need to improve ties at western front,” he said while talking to media persons after addressing the seminar.

He said that achievement of lasting peace in Afghanistan will pave way to gain benefits from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project by Central Asian Republics as well as other states in the region.

Answering a question, he said that Indo-Afghan nexus is creating a two front situation for Pakistan. “We, however, believe that Afghanistan and Pakistan hold a future which is common and cannot be separated. Pakistan sees a great future along with Afghanistan which will come around with reconciliation, peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

He said that he is not sure about General ® Raheel Sharif taking over the command of Saudi led coalition defence force but if it happens, it will be beneficial for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that with his acumen and experiences, Gen. Raheel will bring balance besides playing a pivotal role in overcoming the existing misunderstandings among the Muslim world.