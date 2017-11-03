Pakistan is committed to work with UNESCO to reduce poverty and Illiteracy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to continue working with UNESCO and the international community for global peace and development.

The Minister said this while delivering country statement at the 39th UNESCO General Conference at the UNESCO headquarter, in Paris, says a press release received from Paris here today.

The Minister said that Pakistan has won the war against terror by dismantling terrorist’s network, choking their economic means and bringing the culprits to justice. The ensuing peace in the country has allowed the government to focus on education which is pivotal to the development of human society, the Minister added.

The Minister said that Pakistan has doubled education budgetary allocation for which have also increased in terms of percentage of GDP. This improved fiscal space has helped in increase of the gross enrollment rate in primary schools, high transition rates, provision of missing facilities, effective teacher training programs, thus leading to the overall improvement in the quality of education.

Special focus on girls education has also led to reduction of gender disparity. In this respect Minister mentioned the UNESCO Malala Fund which Pakistan helped create by donating US$ 10.00 million to UNESCO for girls education. He called upon other member state to generally contribute to this fund for the cause of girls education globally.

Later the Minister held a bilateral meeting with outgoing Director General of UNESCO Irina Bokova and thanked her for her special interest and focus in promoting education in Pakistan. He also held a meeting with Ms. Audrey AZOULAY of France, the designated Director General UNESO and conveyed best wishes to her for carrying out her functions to further strengthen UNESCO amidst many challenges.

Yesterday, the Minister also held bilateral meetings with Ismet Yilmaz, Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Henrik Ashim, Minister for Education and Research of Norway and participated in the High-level Ministerial event on global Competencies and Global Citizenship Education at the UNESCO Headquarters. He also had an interaction with members of the Pakistani community and media at the Embassy.

