Pakistan, Iran to cooperate for encouraging film and broadcasting industry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Pakistan is all set to establish
National Broadcasting and Film Commission purported to encourage
the revival of the film industry and creation of enabling environment
for the artists, producers and film makers to demonstrate their talent
and skill in conformity with their professional ethos and would like
to seek Iranian assistance for making the body more effective and
vibrant.
This was stated by Minister of State for
Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum
Aurangzeb while talking to the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi
Honardoostm who called on her here Thursday.
She said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Iran
and the common religious and cultural values and National Heritage
could be leveraged to bring the people of both nations even
more closer.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan was keen
to encourage cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts to
enhance and deepen the religious and cultural bonds which
already existed between the two neighboring countries.
She said that Pakistan would welcome any initiative by
the Iranian Government for further expansion in the cultural ties
and shall take every possible step to introduce each other’s culture
to the people of both the countries. The Minister also emphasized
the need for exchange of cultural and media
delegations and directed the officials concerned of Ministry
of Information to establish an effective liaison and
coordination with Iranian embassy to ensure increase in the
frequency of exchanges of cultural delegations.
During the meeting, the Iranian Ambassador and Minister
of State discussed in detail various proposals to
further strengthen bilateral relations between the two
countries by increasing cooperation and collaboration particularly
in the field of media, culture and Information.
The minister proposed the idea of co-productions in film and
dramas to promote and encourage common national heritage and values.
Assuring his full support to the minister for the
establishment of National Broadcasting and Film Commission,
Mehdi Honardoost said that Iran was very much willing to
promote cultural ties with Pakistan as well as making this
partnership more productive and meaningful in the mutually
beneficial areas to the people of both countries.
The Ambassador also extended invitation to minister to visit
Persian center established in the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.