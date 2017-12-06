Pakistan, Iran need to explore more avenues of cooperation: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday called for exploring more avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in the fields of literature, history and culture.

He was speaking during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Hunar Dost here at his office.

Irfan Siddiqui said, “Pakistan and Iran share similarities in many aspects and both the countries have potential

to collaborate in different fields for which efforts should be expedited from both the sides”.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The Iranian ambassador congratulated Irfan Siddiqui for taking initiatives for promotion of calligraphy and

literature through his division.

He expressed his keen interest in fostering the relations between two countries through joint ventures in

different fields.