Pakistan, Iran for two additional border crossing points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz and Minister of Defence and Logistics of Iran Brig General Hossein Dehgan reviewed the progress on opening two additional border crossing points at Gabd Reemdan and Mand Pishin.

According to a message received here, soon after his arrival in Tehran along with Defence Secretary Lt. General (Retd) Zameerul Hassan Shah, he met Brig General Hossein.

They also discussed measures to strengthen security along the Pakistan Iran border and agreed that the Border Security Commission of the two countries will meet soon to ensure that terrorists and smugglers are not able to operate from each other’s territories.

During his brief stay, Sartaj Aziz also met Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif and they reviewed regional and global issues with special reference to the situation in Afghanistan.

Later, Zarif hosted a dinner for Sartaj Aziz. Sartaj Aziz returned to Islamabad Wednesday evening.