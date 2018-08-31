Pakistan, Iran discuss regional peace, bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Mr. Javad Zarif on Friday held detailed talks to enhance bilateral cooperation and achieve regional peace and stability.

“Detailed discussions were held on regional and global issues including the situation in Afghanistan and US decision to unilaterally withdraw from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action),” a Foreign Office statement said following the meeting of the two foreign ministers here at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan supported Iran’s principled stance on JCPOA and expressed hope that remaining parties to the Agreement would uphold their commitments in letter and spirit.

He termed it important that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had given repeated verification that Iran had strictly adhered to the terms of agreement, adding that Pakistan would stand with Iran in this hour of need.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that Pakistan greatly valued Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s strong and unswerving support for the just struggle of the people of Kashmir.

The two sides noted the potential for strengthening the already strong bilateral relationship and it was agreed to host the next rounds of Bilateral Political Consultations and the Joint Economic Commission at early dates.

Useful views on strengthening cooperation in economic, trade and connectivity sectors, cultural and people to people links were exchanged.

Expressing satisfaction over cooperation with regard to the Pakistan-Iran border, it was agreed to continue close consultations at various forums.

Foreign Minister Zarif thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and warm welcome.

He also congratulated the Foreign Minister that Pakistan’s strong protest against the blasphemous caricature competition had led to cancellation of the event and stressed that Muslim countries needed to confront Islamophobic tendencies with one voice.