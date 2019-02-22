Pakistan-Iran considering to fence border: Gen Asif Ghafoor

RAWALPINDI, Feb 22 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday said Pakistan and Iran were considering to fence the common border in order to avoid any sabotage activity by terrorists.

During an informal talk with media persons after addressing a press conference on situation in the aftermath of Pulwama attack he said Pakistan and Iran were enjoying excellent brotherly and friendly relations.

Answering a question, General Asif Ghafoor said that peace prevailed at the border between both the brotherly countries and to ensure endurance in future, “We both are considering fencing the border so that no third party (terrorist) could sabotage the brotherly and friendly relations through any nefarious act.”

Praising the role of Pakistani media he said they had been playing exceptionally responsible role as compared with the Indian media. In war and peace, media is the first line of defense and the Pakistani media was playing the same role, especially at the moment, he added.