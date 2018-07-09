Pakistan, Indonesia exchange views on political, security, economic policy areas

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Pakistan and Indonesia on Monday exchanged views on political, security and economic policy areas of

mutual interest where in unanimity of views was found on major regional and global issues.

The second round of Policy Planning Dialogue between the two countries was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Indonesian Delegation was led by Dr. Arifi Saiman Head for Center of Policy Analysis and Development

of Asia-Pacific and African Region from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jakarta, while the Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary Asia Pacific Imtiaz Ahmad.

The Additional Secretary informed the Indonesian side about the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. A detailed discussion on bilateral relations also took place.

The two sides agreed to carry forward the momentum of the dialogue and further strengthen their bilateral relationship. The next round of Policy Planning Dialogue will take place in Jakarta next year.