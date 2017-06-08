Pakistan, Indian delegations meet ICJ President to discuss Jadhav case timelines

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): A meeting took place between
International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Ronny Abraham and
the delegations of India and Pakistan Thursday to discuss the timelines
in the Commander Jadhav case.
The ICJ registrar and other court officials were also
present in the meeting. This was not a hearing and no discussion
on the substance or merits of the case was held, a press release
issued here from the Attorney General Office said.
The purpose of the meeting was only to discuss procedural
matters, including the timelines for submission of written
memorials and to enable a hearing to be listed.
The delegation of Pakistan was led by Attorney General
Ashtar Ausaf Ali and included Dr Mohammad Faisal, Director General
for South Asia in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmad Irfan
Aslam, Head of International Disputes Unit in the Office of the
Attorney General and Khawar Qureshi QC, counsel for Pakistan.
The ICJ president sought the views of the parties as
to time required for the submission of their written pleadings and
supporting evidence called memorials.
The attorney general urged the court to adopt an expedited
timetable with a view for an early substantive hearing. However the
court will announce the timetable shortly.
The attorney general informed the International Court of
Justice about Pakistan’s intent to appoint an adhoc judge, who
will sit on the bench of the court for all proceedings in the
case, including the substantive hearing.
The Indian application seeks at least release or acquittal of
Commander Jadhav.
As was made clear by Pakistan’s counsel, Khawar Qureshi QC,
on May 15, India can never obtain this from the ICJ.
As has also been explained previously, the court on May 18
made a procedural order to enable a full hearing to take place.
It did not make any finding on jurisdiction or merits.
Pakistan’s arguments on jurisdiction and merits will be
considered by the Court at the full hearing.
As can be seen from paragraph 60 of the court order of 18th
May 2017 itself, the court stated that it in no way prejudged
jurisdiction, admissibility or merits.
The Government of Pakistan is fully confident that India can
never succeed in its application. India can never obtain acquittal
or release of Commander Jadhav on the basis of its application to
the International Court.
