ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Pakistan and India Sunday agreed to expeditiously finalize the modalities for operationalizing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in time for the 550th anniversary celebrations.

The second meeting to discuss the modalities and the draft Agreement for facilitation of pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the Kartarpur Corridor was held today at Wagah, Pakistan in a cordial environment, Foreign office in a press release said.