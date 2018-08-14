Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The Pakistan high commission and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka Tuesday celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm and the commitment to protect the country against perils.

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Janbaz Khan hoisted the national flag in a distinctive ceremony held at the High Commission premises.

Messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion, a message received here from Sri Lanka said.

The acting high commissioner speaking on the occasion said Pakistan had established diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka, immediately on her independence, in 1948. Since then these relations, based on mutual understanding and common interest, have flourished continuously.

He underscored that Pakistan had always supported Sri Lanka in her quest for national security, promotion of democracy, rule of law and economic progress.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s best wishes for peace, unity, harmony and progress to Sri Lankan Government and her people.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of participants from various walks of life including members of the Sri Lanka Pakistan Friendship Association, Sri Lanka-Pakistan Business Council and the Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka.