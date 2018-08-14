Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy Riyadh on Tuesday to commemorate the country’s Independence Day.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of people from Pakistani expatriate community along with families. Messages of the president and the care taker prime minister were read out to all present, a message received here from Riyadh said.

The ambassador paid homage to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and leaders of independence struggle. Further, he highlighted the successes that Pakistan has made in various sectors over the years and crucial role played by expatriate community.

Furthermore, he ambassador talked about improved law and order situation and expressed his confidence in bright future of Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for always supporting Pakistan and its people. Further, he talked about the special place of Saudi Arabia in the heart of every Pakistani.

In the end, the ambassador emphasized the audience to never lose sight of the guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline as stated by father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.