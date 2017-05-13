Pakistan, in letter to UN chief, protests India’s planned demographic changes in Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, May 13 (APP): Pakistan has drawn the attention of
the United Nations to India’s moves aimed at converting the Muslim
majority in Indian occupied Kashmir into a minority to preempt the results of the UN-administered plebiscite envisaged in the Security Council’s resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.
In a letter addressed to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Adviser
to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, highlighted the
Indian attempts to bring such demographic changes to Indian occupied
Jammu & Kashmir (IoK), with the hope that it would receive his urgent attention as also of the Security Council and the UN High Commissioner
for Refugees (UNHCR).
The letter was delivered to the UN Under-Secretary-General for
Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, at UN Headquarters in New York by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, as the UN chief is on
a visit to China.
It specifically points out the issuance of permanent residence
certificates to non-residents, allotment of land to retired Indian
army personnel, issuance of land to non-Kashmiris, the establishment
of separate townships for Kashmiri pundits and settlement of West
Pakistan refugees in Indian occupied Kashmir, in violation of UN resolutions.
“The non-implementation of United Nations Security Council
resolutions is leading to a grave human tragedy in Indian occupied
Kashmir,” the letter said.
“It is the obligation of the United Nations to implement the
Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and fulfill the
promises made with the Kashmiri people 70 years ago.
“This will not only end the immense sufferings of the millions
of people of Jammu and Kashmir, but will also bring peace and
stability in South Asia.”
During the meeting with Under-Secretary-General Feltman,
Ambassador Lodhi also pointed to the shutdown of the Internet and
social media facilities in Indian occupied Kashmir and the
continued crackdown by Indian security forces against civilians
protesting oppression in the disputed state.
The continued Indian oppression and the consequent deterioration
of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir posed a threat to regional
peace and security, she said.