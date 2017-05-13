Pakistan, in letter to UN chief, protests India’s planned demographic changes in Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, May 13 (APP): Pakistan has drawn the attention of

the United Nations to India’s moves aimed at converting the Muslim

majority in Indian occupied Kashmir into a minority to preempt the results of the UN-administered plebiscite envisaged in the Security Council’s resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.

In a letter addressed to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Adviser

to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, highlighted the

Indian attempts to bring such demographic changes to Indian occupied

Jammu & Kashmir (IoK), with the hope that it would receive his urgent attention as also of the Security Council and the UN High Commissioner

for Refugees (UNHCR).

The letter was delivered to the UN Under-Secretary-General for

Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, at UN Headquarters in New York by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi, as the UN chief is on

a visit to China.

It specifically points out the issuance of permanent residence

certificates to non-residents, allotment of land to retired Indian

army personnel, issuance of land to non-Kashmiris, the establishment

of separate townships for Kashmiri pundits and settlement of West

Pakistan refugees in Indian occupied Kashmir, in violation of UN resolutions.

“The non-implementation of United Nations Security Council

resolutions is leading to a grave human tragedy in Indian occupied

Kashmir,” the letter said.

“It is the obligation of the United Nations to implement the

Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and fulfill the

promises made with the Kashmiri people 70 years ago.

“This will not only end the immense sufferings of the millions

of people of Jammu and Kashmir, but will also bring peace and

stability in South Asia.”

During the meeting with Under-Secretary-General Feltman,

Ambassador Lodhi also pointed to the shutdown of the Internet and

social media facilities in Indian occupied Kashmir and the

continued crackdown by Indian security forces against civilians

protesting oppression in the disputed state.

The continued Indian oppression and the consequent deterioration

of the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir posed a threat to regional

peace and security, she said.