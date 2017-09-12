ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan has said that Pakistan is implementing Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) to combat desertification.
The minister expressed these views while addressing the Conference of
Parties session 13 to Combat Desertification in China, said a press
release received here on Tuesday.
Mushahidullah said, “Pakistan recognizes the seriousness problem of
land degradation and desertification and has developed its national
action program to fight the problem. The government is implementing
Sustainable Land Management Program (SLMP) to combat desertification in collaboration with the provincial government. This program is jointly funded by Global Environment Facility, United Nations
Development Program and government of Pakistan.”
He said that Pakistan is severely affected by land desertification and
degradation like many other countries.
“About 80 percent area of the country is arid or semi arid and is
prone to land degradation” he added.
He said two third of its human population depends on these dry lands
for their livelihood.
He also said that the country has a fast growing population of 210
million people and most of the rural population survives on the
fragile rain fed lands prone to desertification.
Pakistan implementing SLMP to combat desertification: Mushahidullah
