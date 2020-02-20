Pakistan hosts 9th Defence, Security EWG meeting

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The 9th Defence and Security Expert Working Group (EWG) meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Thursday mulled over cooperation between the SCO member states and regional security with active participation of eight member states.

The meeting held here from February 19 to 20, which was hosted by Pakistan as part of ‘SCO Defence and Security Cooperation Plan – 2020’ was first of its kind whereby delegates from eight countries including seven permanent members and one observer state (Belarus) of SCO visited Pakistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The participating countries besides Pakistan as a host included China, Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India, whereas Belarus attended the meeting as the observer state.

The forum discussed different aspects of cooperation between the SCO member states and regional security.

The participants also exchanged information and opinions on important issues of mutual interest including joint training and military exercises.

The participants appreciated Pakistan for successfully holding the 9th EWG meeting and thanked for the hospitality.