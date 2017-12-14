Pakistan hosts 28th meeting of RPC of ECO Countries

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan hosted the 28th Regional Planning Council (RPC) meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Member States here from December 11 to 14.

The RPC of ECO is comprises of the heads of planning organizations of member states and meets at-least once a year prior to the annual meeting of the Council of Ministers. The meeting was discuss of basic strategies, policies and plans in accordance with the objectives and principles of regional cooperation laid down in the Treaty of Izmir, as well as policy guidelines of the Council of Ministers, said a press release received from FO.

The opening session of the RPC was chaired by, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Secretary General of ECO, Mr. Halil Ibrahim Akca was headed the delegation of the ECO Secretariat and was attended by the Ministers, Representatives of ECO member states and Observers.

The Ministerial segment of the meeting was chaired by Mr. Sartaj Aziz, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission.

The meeting deliberated on the progress made since the 13th ECO Summit held in Islamabad on 1 March 2017.The Secretary General Akca briefed the meeting on the ongoing activities of the Organization and progress made in various fields, inter alia, trade and investment transport & communications, agriculture, food security, energy environment and international relations.

The meeting also discussed the developments of ECO since its expansion and exchanged views on the possible reforms needed for keeping pace with the evolving requirements of regional cooperation.

The key area of focus of the meeting was the implementation of ECO Vision 2025, which was adopted during the 13th ECO Summit. It provides a realistic and achievable road map for accelerating economic integration that works to the common good of all our people.

The ECO Secretariat and the Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms also hosted an ECO Day reception on the sidelines of the RPC. The President of Pakistan graced the event as the Chief Guest. This was the first time that ECO Day was commemorated in Islamabad.

Pakistan, being the current Chairman of ECO realizes its responsibilities and extends full support to the ECO projects and initiatives. Pakistan has always played an active role to ensure regional integration and interdependence amongst the member states. We support ECO’s initiatives and have always encouraged enhancement of the current steady progress.