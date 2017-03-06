Pakistan hosting Afghans for last thirty years: Sardar Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Monday said that Pakistan was hosting afghan refugees for last thirty years and they should regard it.

Talking to mediapersons here at Parliament House, he uged the Afghanistan not play in hands of india as it was involved in terrorism against Pakistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan were brotherly neighbour countries and they should live with peace.

He condemned the attack on Pakistan army personals from the Afghanistan soil.

Sardar Yousaf also congratulated the Peshawar Zalmi for winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.

The PSL final match would bring back cricket to Pakistan, he added.