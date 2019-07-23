Pakistan hopes to get back to ties with US based on truth, trust: PM

WASHINGTON, Jul 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan had always close ties with the United States and expressed the hope to get back to the relationship, which was based on truth and trust as well as mutual respect.

Speaking to the US Congressmen at the Capitol Hill, where a reception was held in his honour, the prime minister said the whole idea of his coming there was to make the people in the United States have a better understanding of Pakistan.

He said unfortunately, he felt that there had been a lot of misunderstanding. Pakistan was not understood there, specifically in the last 15 year when the war on terror was being fought in Afghanistan and on the border of Pakistan.