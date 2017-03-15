Pakistan holds good relations with Islamic countries: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday said that Pakistan had good relations with all the Islamic countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that terrorism

was a common issue of all the humanity and it should be tackled

with collective efforts of all the countries.

He said that Muslim Ummah should play role for addressing

the issue of terrorism.

To a question regarding sending Pakistani troops to Saudi

Arabia, he said that the final decision was yet to be taken.

He said that Pakistan will protect and safeguard Saudi

Arabia in case of any threat of terrorism within the boundary of

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.