ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan hints to review its foreign policy
in the perspective of its current inter-state relations to meet the challenges and avail the
opportunities at diplomatic fronts.
Foreign Office spokesperson, Nafees Zakaria during the weekly
press briefing here Thursday said new Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif after
assuming charge of the office, met senior officials of the Ministry during which the
foreign policy objectives were reviewed and he also shared his vision of meeting the
challenges and availing the opportunities in the realm of inter-state relations.
Spokesperson said that this week 15 Kashmiris had been martyred,
mostly youth by the atrocities of Indian armed forces against defenseless Kashmir in
Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
“Last week the count was 8, the statistics of Kashmiris’ sufferings on various
counts, as a result of Indian barbarities and impunity with which Indian forces are
committing the crimes against humanity, challenge the credibility of International
community’s commitment to human rights, particularly the so-called protectors and
defenders of human rights.”
“We will not be incorrect if we term these killings of defenseless Kashmiri youth,
women, children and old age, by Indian forces as `genocide’, he added.
He said that Indian policy of killing innocent Kashmiris was part of a strategy, to
break the spirit of Kashmiris, alter the demography in Jammu & Kashmir and to convert it
into a Muslim minority from an overwhelming Muslim majority state.
Nafees Zakaria said besides killing Kashmiris in scores, the other measures that
India had taken were settling non-Kashmiris, accommodating Indian forces personnel,
who had been committing crimes against humanity and exclusive colonies for political
manipulation.
These measures by India that were being used in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir
were a violation of UNSC Resolution, UN Charter and all the UN instruments on human
rights and fundamental rights, he added.
Replying to a question, he said the government of Pakistan fully supported the
rehabilitation process in Afghanistan as it strongly believed Afghan rehabilitation impacts
regional peace and stability.
He rejected the accusations and campaign of Afghan media against Pakistan.
Replying to a question regarding US’s policy review on this region he said it was too
early to comment on that, however, Pakistan believed that sacrifices rendered by
Pakistan people in war against terror needed no certification.
He informed that National Assembly Speaker of Republic of Korea, Chung Sye-Kyun
paid a fruitful visit this week and, he held meeting with the Foreign Minister and expressed
keen interest in Korean investments in Pakistan and deepening economic cooperation.
Spokesperson condemned the bomb blast in Dir that claimed precious lives and paid
tributes to `Shuhdah’.
He also congratulated the young sportspeople, who won altogether 25 gold, silver
and bronze medals in 4th South Asian Karate Championship in Sri Lanka.
Pakistan hints to review its foreign policy
ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan hints to review its foreign policy