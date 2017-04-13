Pakistan highlighted Kashmir issue at all important forums: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Thursday said
Pakistan had highlighted Kashmir issue at all important
forums.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had raised the issue at Economic
Cooperation Organization, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and
the United Nations General Assembly session, he said talking to a private news channel.
The OIC and other organizations were making efforts to
resolve the dispute of Kashmir, he said.
Replying to a question, he said India was involved in disturbing peace
of this region.
He said Nawaz Sharif was a sincere and popular leader of
Pakistan and he never used provocative language like Modi.
Pakistan was a responsible state and wanted to have good
relations with neighboring countries, he added.
To a question regarding K Yadhav, he said the decision was
taken against the Indian spy as he was working against Pakistan. The verdict
of death sentence was as per the country’s law, he added.
To another question Tariq Fatemi said terrorism was an international
issue and Pakistan was ready to cooperate with the countries working against terrorism.
