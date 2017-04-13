Pakistan highlighted Kashmir issue at all important forums: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Thursday said

Pakistan had highlighted Kashmir issue at all important

forums.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had raised the issue at Economic

Cooperation Organization, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and

the United Nations General Assembly session, he said talking to a private news channel.

The OIC and other organizations were making efforts to

resolve the dispute of Kashmir, he said.

Replying to a question, he said India was involved in disturbing peace

of this region.

He said Nawaz Sharif was a sincere and popular leader of

Pakistan and he never used provocative language like Modi.

Pakistan was a responsible state and wanted to have good

relations with neighboring countries, he added.

To a question regarding K Yadhav, he said the decision was

taken against the Indian spy as he was working against Pakistan. The verdict

of death sentence was as per the country’s law, he added.

To another question Tariq Fatemi said terrorism was an international

issue and Pakistan was ready to cooperate with the countries working against terrorism.