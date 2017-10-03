Pakistan highlighted issue of Rohingya refugees at UNHCR

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Federal Minister for States and
Frontier Regions Lt. Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, highlighted the
issue of five million Rohingya refugees at the 68th Meeting of UNHCR
Executive Committee at Geneva.
While delivering Pakistan’s statement at the meeting
the minister said that it was a fact that 86 per cent of refugees were
hosted in developing countries, including Pakistan.
Emerging and protracted forced displacements at such a large
scale create political, socio-economic, security and environmental
challenges and difficulties for host countries.
The minister has presented the stance of Pakistan that root
causes of displacement need to be addressed on priority basis, said
a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Highlighting the stance of Pakistan, the minister said there is
a need for devising a comprehensive burden sharing mechanism to address
the issues of refugees all over the world.
The minister also highlighted the efforts of Pakistan with
unparalleled generosity and hospitality in hosting Afghan refugees
for over 38 years but Pakistan had not received due recognition for
this immense public good.
The Government of Pakistan was committed to voluntary
repatriation of Afghan refugees in safety and with dignity.
Currently, the Government stakeholders were effectively carrying
out the implementation of the Afghan Management and Repatriation
Strategy, approved by the Government earlier this year.
The minister also appreciated the efforts of UNHCR in The
enhancement of voluntary repatriation grant from US$ 200 to 400
during 2016 helped returnees anchor in Afghanistan. But, also
cautioned against cut in any repatriation grant and also made it
cleared that local integration is not considered or supported by
Pakistan.
Pakistan had always supported and shall continue to support
all efforts to ensure peace and prosperity in Afghanistan. A stable
and prosperous Afghanistan is in our own national interest.
