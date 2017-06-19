Pakistan High Commissioner to UK felicitates National Cricket Team

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): The Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas, has congratulated the national cricket team on their historic victory against India in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy at Oval on June 18, 2017.

The High Commissioner thanked the team for bringing happiness and

excitement to the entire nation as an “Eid gift” and termed the victory a part of celebration of Pakistan’s 70th Independence Anniversary this year, according to message received here on Monday.

He also congratulated the team management on this extraordinary

victory in the final. The High Commissioner thanked the British Pakistani community for extending their continuous support to Pakistani team during the match, and felicitated them on the happy occasion.

The High Commissioner said that the team work and self-belief made

Pakistan’s cricket team invincible. “Rising from the bottom to the top in the short space of a single tournament, shows the resilience, talent and capability of our nation,” added the High Commissioner.

He called upon the international cricket to come back to Pakistan in

the best interest of this game and its millions of fans across the world.