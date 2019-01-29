Pakistan High Commissioner to India visits Kolkata

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):As part of outreach efforts, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood visited Kolkata and had interaction with a broad range of people, including from the academia, media and the civil society.

In the academic realm, the High Commissioner visited the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies, a message received here from New Delhi on Tuesday said.

Besides conferring with the Chairman and Institute Director, the High Commissioner had an interactive session with a large group of research scholars currently resident at the Institute.