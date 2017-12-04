Pakistan High Commission participates in charity event in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):: Pakistan ladies club of High Commission of Pakistan participated in International charity bazaar organized by the Delhi Commonwealth Women Association (DCWA), at a local hotel in

New Delhi on Sunday.

The Pakistan stall contained a broad range of Pakistani textile products, including from some famous brands, a message received here Monday said.

A large number of local and foreigners visited Pakistani stall along with their families, evincing keen interest and purchasing various items.

Students of Pakistan High Commission School rendered an impressive performance, singing various national songs and presenting a tableau highlighting Pakistani culture.

High Commissioner of Pakistan Sohail Mahmood and Mrs. Mahwish Sohail Mahmood,

present on the occasion, lauded the valuable contribution of the ladies club and the school students for a befitting participation in the event.