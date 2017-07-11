Pakistan High Commission London plays friendly cricket match with Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): A friendly cricket match was played between

the Pakistan High Commission London and Royal Military Academy Sandhurst at Sandhurst Cricket Ground.

The High Commission team won the match by two wickets after an

interesting contest. After winning the toss of the 30 overs match, the Sandhurst team elected to bat and scored 103 runs in 23 overs, all out.

In response, the High Commission’s team achieved the target in 23rd over

with two wickets in hand, a message received here on Tuesday said.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas, was represented

by Deputy High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Choudhry, on the occasion.

It was a nice day out for the families of both the sides. Members of

the Pakistani community, students and media persons also watched the match and enjoyed the warm hospitality of Sandhurst Academy.

The military institutions of the two countries enjoyed the mutually

beneficial relations. Such sports events further strengthened the existing close institutional as well as communal ties between Pakistan and the UK.