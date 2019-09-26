Pakistan High Commission London establishes Emergency Centre

LONDON, Sep 26 (APP):High Commission for Pakistan, London, has established an Earthquake emergency Centre to receive inquires from the kins of Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

A statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here said the earthquake that struck parts of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on September 24 (Tuesday) has resulted in casualties and material losses.

“We condole the losses of our brethren in Pakistan and Kashmir and sympathise with the affected families”, the High Commission statement said.