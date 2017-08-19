Pakistan High Commission launches book: An Enduring Friendship; Sri Lanka and Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): The Acting High Commissioner of

Pakistan Dr, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra has said that Pakistan and

Sri Lanka have been linked since ancient times, a link which is

now 2,300 years old.

In 1948, shortly after Independence of Sri Lanka, this link

was revived and reborn when the founding father of Sri Lanka,

Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake travelled to Pakistan to meet the

founding father of Pakistan, Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He

underscored that whenever Pakistan needed; Sri Lanka has always

been there. Similarly whenever Sir Lanka needed Pakistan, Pakistan

has always been there.

Dr. Sarfraz Sipra was addressing the launching ceremony of

book “An Enduring Friendship; Sri Lanka and Pakistan” which was

organized by the High Commission of Pakistan in a local hotel last

evening.

Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament Hon. Karu Jayasooriya has

graced the occasion as the chief guest. Guests of honour included

former Sri Lankan Presidents Hon. Chandrika Bandaranaike

Kumaratunga, Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister for International

Trade, Hon Malik Samarawickrama, Minister for Commerce and

Industry Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen, Minister for Primary Industries

Hon. Daya Gamage, Minister of State for National Integration and

Reconciliation Hon. A.H.M. Fowzie, Minister of State for

Rehabilitation and Resettlement Hon. M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, Deputy

Minister for Petroleum Resources Development Hon. Anoma Gamage,

and Former Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris. Heads of diplomatic

Missions, renowned scholars, intelligencia, representatives of

universities, think tanks, analysts, senior government officials,

former Sri Lankan Ambassadors and a large number of people from

difference walks of life attended the ceremony as distinguished

guests.

Acting High Commissioner Dr. Sarfraz Sipra emphasized that

bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been an

important part of this region. It needs to be comprehensively

studied and evaluated. The book narrates the story of this

beautiful relationship in a beautiful manner. A story most people

would love it. Although it is written by a Sri Lankan author, it

reflects the value of both countries. This book will serve to

identify areas of further cooperation for younger generations

between the two nations. The book has futuristic outlook by

suggesting innovative approaches that need to be adopted for

reinforcing happily existing friendly Pak-Lanka ties, he added.

On the occasion, author of the book Mr. Arshad Cassim

briefed the audience about the book and said that the book

narrates the story of a friendship rapidly evolving in a non-

military context, following the end of the conflict in Sri Lanka.

It explores the potential for greater economic and cultural

cooperation.

Editor of the book, Dr. SinhaRaja Tammita Delgoda thanked

Government of Pakistan, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad

and the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka for recognizing

the value of this initiative. Their interest and support has

enabled this project to reach fruition and made this publication

possible.

Dr. SinhaRaja Tammita Delgoda said that Pakistan is an

emerging market with the population of over 200 million. Sri

Lankan business community must look towards Pakistan for branding

of their products.

Speaker Parliament Hon. Karu Jayasooriya said that Pakistan

and Sri Lanka have a long history of very cordial and friendly

relations. Two countries share commonality of views on a wide

range of international and regional issues. Both nations

coordinate their positions in multilateral fora and have been

helpful to each other during difficult times, he underscored. He

thanked the Government of Pakistan for the project of such nature

and praised the efforts of High Commission of Pakistan in Sri

Lanka for successfully completing the project.

The occasion was exciting and electrical as Sri Lanka and

Pakistani music was played to respect the national cultures which

the audience highly appreciated.