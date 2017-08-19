Pakistan High Commission launches book: An Enduring Friendship; Sri Lanka and Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): The Acting High Commissioner of
Pakistan Dr, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra has said that Pakistan and
Sri Lanka have been linked since ancient times, a link which is
now 2,300 years old.
In 1948, shortly after Independence of Sri Lanka, this link
was revived and reborn when the founding father of Sri Lanka,
Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake travelled to Pakistan to meet the
founding father of Pakistan, Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He
underscored that whenever Pakistan needed; Sri Lanka has always
been there. Similarly whenever Sir Lanka needed Pakistan, Pakistan
has always been there.
Dr. Sarfraz Sipra was addressing the launching ceremony of
book “An Enduring Friendship; Sri Lanka and Pakistan” which was
organized by the High Commission of Pakistan in a local hotel last
evening.
Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament Hon. Karu Jayasooriya has
graced the occasion as the chief guest. Guests of honour included
former Sri Lankan Presidents Hon. Chandrika Bandaranaike
Kumaratunga, Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister for International
Trade, Hon Malik Samarawickrama, Minister for Commerce and
Industry Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen, Minister for Primary Industries
Hon. Daya Gamage, Minister of State for National Integration and
Reconciliation Hon. A.H.M. Fowzie, Minister of State for
Rehabilitation and Resettlement Hon. M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, Deputy
Minister for Petroleum Resources Development Hon. Anoma Gamage,
and Former Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris. Heads of diplomatic
Missions, renowned scholars, intelligencia, representatives of
universities, think tanks, analysts, senior government officials,
former Sri Lankan Ambassadors and a large number of people from
difference walks of life attended the ceremony as distinguished
guests.
Acting High Commissioner Dr. Sarfraz Sipra emphasized that
bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been an
important part of this region. It needs to be comprehensively
studied and evaluated. The book narrates the story of this
beautiful relationship in a beautiful manner. A story most people
would love it. Although it is written by a Sri Lankan author, it
reflects the value of both countries. This book will serve to
identify areas of further cooperation for younger generations
between the two nations. The book has futuristic outlook by
suggesting innovative approaches that need to be adopted for
reinforcing happily existing friendly Pak-Lanka ties, he added.
On the occasion, author of the book Mr. Arshad Cassim
briefed the audience about the book and said that the book
narrates the story of a friendship rapidly evolving in a non-
military context, following the end of the conflict in Sri Lanka.
It explores the potential for greater economic and cultural
cooperation.
Editor of the book, Dr. SinhaRaja Tammita Delgoda thanked
Government of Pakistan, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad
and the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka for recognizing
the value of this initiative. Their interest and support has
enabled this project to reach fruition and made this publication
possible.
Dr. SinhaRaja Tammita Delgoda said that Pakistan is an
emerging market with the population of over 200 million. Sri
Lankan business community must look towards Pakistan for branding
of their products.
Speaker Parliament Hon. Karu Jayasooriya said that Pakistan
and Sri Lanka have a long history of very cordial and friendly
relations. Two countries share commonality of views on a wide
range of international and regional issues. Both nations
coordinate their positions in multilateral fora and have been
helpful to each other during difficult times, he underscored. He
thanked the Government of Pakistan for the project of such nature
and praised the efforts of High Commission of Pakistan in Sri
Lanka for successfully completing the project.
The occasion was exciting and electrical as Sri Lanka and
Pakistani music was played to respect the national cultures which
the audience highly appreciated.