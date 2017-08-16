Pakistan High Commission launched book on Pak-Sri Lanka friendship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka has

launched a book named “An Enduring Friendship; Sri Lanka and Pakistan” on 70th anniversary on Pakistan.

According to a message received here, addressing the ceremony, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been linked since ancient times, a link which is now 2,300 years old.

“In 1948, shortly after Independence of Sri Lanka, this link was revived and reborn when the founding father of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister D.S Senanayake travelled to Pakistan to meet the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”, he said.

He underscored that whenever Pakistan needed; Sri Lanka has always been

there. Similarly whenever Sir Lanka needed Pakistan, Pakistan has always been there.

“The book narrates the story of this beautiful relationship in a beautiful manner. Although it is written by a Sri Lankan author, it reflects the value of both countries. The book has futuristic outlook by suggesting innovative approaches that need to be adopted for reinforcing happily existing friendly Pak-Lanka ties”, he added.

On the occasion, author of the book Mr. Arshad Cassim briefed the audience about the book and said that the book narrates the story of a friendship rapidly evolving in a non-military context, following the end of the conflict in Sri Lanka.

Editor of the book, Dr. SinhaRaja Tammita Delgoda thanked Government of

Pakistan, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka for recognizing the value of this initiative.

Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament Hon Karu Jayasooriya attended the event as chief guest, guests of honour included former Sri Lankan Presidents Hon.Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister for International Trade, Hon Malik Samarawickrama, Minister for Commerce and Industry Hon. Rishad Bathiudeen, Minister for Primary Industries Hon. Daya Gamage, Minister of State for National Integration and Reconciliation Hon. A.H.M. Fowzie, Minister of State for Rehabilitation and Resettlement Hon. M.L.A.M. Hizbullah,

Deputy Minister for Petroleum Resources Development Hon. Anoma Gamage, and Former Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris. Heads of diplomatic Missions, renowned scholars, intelligencia, representatives of universities, think tanks, and analysts, senior government officials, former Sri Lankan Ambassadors and a large number of people from difference walks of life attended the ceremony as distinguished guests.

Acting High Commissioner Dr. Sarfraz Sipra emphasized that bilateral

relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been an important part of this region.

Speaker Parliament Hon. Karu Jayasooriya said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a long history of very cordial and friendly relations. Two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues.

Both nations coordinate their positions in multilateral fora and have been helpful to each other during difficult times, he underscored.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan for the project of such nature and praised the efforts of High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka for successfully completing the project.

The occasion was exciting and electrical as Sri Lanka and Pakistani music was played to respect the national cultures which the audience highly appreciated.