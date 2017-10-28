Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa organized Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):The High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa organized an event Saturday to observe the Kashmir Black Day in the

High Commission premises.

A sizeable number of Canadians of Pakistani and Kashmiri origin attended the event, a news release received here said.

The function started with the recitation of the Holy Verses and followed by reading out the Special Messages of the

President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion.

A documentary highlighting brutal oppression meted out to innocent people including women, children and youth, by

Indian Occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir was also shown.

The community leaders also highlighted the need for International Community to urge India to end gross human rights violations

in IOK.

In his remarks, Muhammad Saleem, Deputy High Commissioner, highlighted that 27 October 1947 marked a grave

human tragedy in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that India’s ongoing reign of terror in IOK for seven decades violated the fundamental principles of human rights,

liberty and justice.

He said that the Government of Pakistan would continue extending its political, moral and diplomatic support to the people

of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just cause for self-determination as promised to them under various

United Nations Security Council Resolutions.