Pakistan HC in London organizes Mushaira to pay tributes to Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): To observe the 79th death anniversary of poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan High Commission in UK in collaboration with Urdu Markaz London organized a Mehfil-e-Mushaira in London.

Rich tributes were paid to Allama Iqbal at the event, which was a part of the celebrations planned by the High Commission for the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan.

Besides remembering Allama Iqbal, the Mushaira was aimed to promote literary culture of Pakistan as well as reinvigorate a sense of pride, belonging and hope among the Pakistani community living in the UK, a message received here from London on Monday said.

Acting High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri presided over the event.

The poets from across the UK recited their popular poems and ghazals in accordance with the occasion and received applause from the audience.

Renowned scholars of Iqbaliat Professor Iftikhar Malik, Professor Dr Muhammad Sharif Baqa and Barrister Salim Qureshi delivered brief talks on Allama Iqbal and enlightened the attendees about various aspects of his poetry, philosophy and personality.

Broadcaster Durdana Ansari OBE, presented Allama Iqbal’s poems in her melodious voice and amused the audience.

In his welcome remarks, the Acting High Commissioner

deliberated upon various dimensions of Iqbal’s poetry and

philosophy, especially Iqbal’s universality and message of

hope, his visions of separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent and his role as a great leader.

He also shared with the attendees, the positive economic outlook of Pakistan as forecast and predicted by the international financial institutions and publications.

Mr. Chaudhri appreciated the poets and scholars for their efforts and hard work in serving the national language and spreading the message of love for Pakistan.

Appreciating the role of Urdu Markaz London and its Chairman Dr Javaid Sheikh, Mr Chaudhri reiterated Mission’s commitment to promoting Urdu language and Pakistani culture.

He said that the High Commission would continue to provide a platform for cultural events to constructively engage with our community in the UK.

The poets included Rukhsana Rakshi, Aisha Ghazi, Najma Usman, Mohsina Jilani, Ghalib Majidi, Saleem Figgar, Shahbaz Khwaja, Basit Kanpuri, Yashab Tamanna, Aqeel Danish, Seemi Barlas and Ahsan Zafar Zaidi.

Dr Javaid Sheikh and Mr Zahid Jatoi, First Secretary moderated the event. A large number of Pakistani community and representatives of media attended the Mushaira.