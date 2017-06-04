ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has strongly condemned the acts of terrorism in London.
The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the British people and government at this challenging time, said a message received
here Sunday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the High Commissioner said and expressed his confidence that resilient Londoners would yet again defeat the terrorist mindset and designs.
Pakistan HC condemns London attacks
