Pakistan HC calls for bringing ‘Faiz Festival’ to London

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner (HC) to the UK, Syed

Ibne Abbas called for bringing ‘Faiz Festival’ to London on the same pattern as that of Lahore.

According to a message recievd here Thursday, he assured all possible

support from the High Commission in this regard.

The high commissioner was speaking as the Guest of Honour at Memorial

Lecture organized by The Literary Circle London at the House of Commons, London on 4 July 2017.

Appreciating Faiz’s personal and literary attributes, the high

commissioner said Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a legendary literary figure and on top of it, he was humanist. His message was very simple: peace, tolerance, human rights and creative expression. Faiz Sahib’s contribution in promotion of art, literature and culture are unrivalled.

“We still cherish his contribution of setting up Pakistan Council of

Arts and Lok Virsa, to preserve the folk heritage of Pakistan. We certainly need these institutions more than ever before.”

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s daughter Moneeza Hashmi, in her lecture shed light on

various aspects of Faiz’s poetry and development of thought, quoting some of his beautiful verses. Interspersed with personal anecdotes, illustrating life and work of Faiz, as well as the socio-cultural conditions of that age, the lecture enlightened the audience and was listened to with keen interest.

Moneeza Hashmi also answered the questions asked by the audience about

Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s life and work.

The high commissioner appreciated Moneeza Hashmi’s contribution towards

promotion of Pakistani art and culture as well as the work of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Khalid Mehmood MP, Dr Pushpinder Chowdhry MBE and Pernia Price

also spoke briefly on the occasion. All this made the evening memorable.