Pakistan have the option of approaching ICJ on Kashmir issue: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan could approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the recent move of India on Kashmir.

Pakistan would never tolerate the unilateral decision taken by India on Kashmir, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

If war was imposed on Pakistan, a befitting response would be given to India, he stated.We are also approaching United Nations Security Council over issue, he said.