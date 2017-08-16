Pakistan have one of best ICT infrastructures in region: Dr Mukhtar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Pakistan have one of the best

Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructures of the

region, said Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar

Ahmad on Wednesday.

He stated this while attending the launching ceremony of

Skill Competition 2017 held here in collaboration with the Higher

Education Commission (HEC), and Huawei Technologies.

The ceremony was attended by the You Yi, Cultural

Counsellor, Embassy of China in Pakistan as a chief guest and Dr G.

Raza Bhatti, Acting Executive Director HEC, Chilin Chun, CEO,

Huawei, Pakistan, Space Lee, Vice President, Huawei, Middle East

Public Relations Department, Mr David, Director, Training and

Certification, Huawei, Middle East and a large number of Vice

Chancellors, ICT professionals and students.

Describing background of HEC-Huawei strategic partnership, Dr

Mukhtar Ahmed said the bilateral collaboration that started in 2006

helped Pakistan have its own ICT setup.

He said HEC has been working with different partners from

around the world in order to provide a good learning environment to

Pakistani students.

“Huawei is a tested HEC partner, as it has taken different ICT

initiatives jointly with HEC including establishment of Pakistan

Education and Research Network (PERN), ICT R&D Center and Cloud Data

Center”, he said, adding that under the Prime Minister’s Laptop

Scheme, Pakistani students will now have made-in-Pakistan laptops

owing to the cooperation of Huawei.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that Huawei, as per Memorandum of

Understanding signed with HEC, will also provide training to

Pakistani youth on the advent of any new technology.

Underlining the importance of Huawei ICT Skill Competition

2017, the Chairman informed that as many as 2300 Pakistani students

from 30 universities participated in the Huawei ICT Skill

Competition 2016.

He said representatives of 30 Chinese business institutions

will attend the Business Schools Consortium to be held in the

August-end.

They will deliberate future collaboration for promotion

of business education, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, You Yi appreciated the HEC-Huawei

collaboration and remarked that China and Pakistan have a long

history of educational exchange which has a very vital role in the

improvement of bilateral relations.

As many as 145 Pakistani students have been awarded Chinese

scholarships this year, he informed.

He said that Government education delegations visit the two

countries from time to time to discuss areas of collaboration.

He revealed that Chinese institutions established in various

cities of Pakistan are not only promoting technologies, but are also

very helpful in teaching Chinese language teaching and conducting

capacity building courses for the country’s youth.

These youth will make great contributions to the China-

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he hoped.

The Cultural Counsellor revealed that technological

advancement has brought the world into an information era lessening

physical distances among human beings.

Amid this development, he maintained, Huawei has played a

significant role in changing the world through promotion of ICT

skills among youth. He observed that Pakistan has a great potential

in ICT development and competitions like the Huawei ICT Skill

Competition 2017 will help tapping the talent of Pakistani students.

In his remarks, Space Lee stressed that Huawei stands side

by side with HEC in promotion of ICT in Pakistan. He said

technological readiness is very imperative for people-to-people

contacts, as technology is reshaping the world.

He said Huawei will welcome all the students intending to

compete in the Huawei ICT Skill Competition 2017. Mr David,

Director, Training and Certification, Huawei, Middle East, and Osama

Khalid, one of students who won Huawei ICT Skill Competition 2016,

also expressed their views on the occasion.

During the ceremony, representatives of 13 universities, which

are working closely with Huawei on Huawei Authorized Information

Network Academy (HAINA), were awarded shields.

These representatives included Engr Ahmad Farooq, Vice

Chancellor, Balochistan University of Information Technology,

Engineering and Management Sciences, Dr Jahangir Bashar, Rector,

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology,

Swabi, Engr Amir Hafeez, Assistant Professor, FAST-NU, Dr. Sajid

Saleem, Assistant Professor, National University of Sciences and

Technology, Islamabad.

The other representatives including Dr Munam Ali Shah, Head

of Department, Computer Science, COMSATS Institute of Information

Technology, Islamabad, Dr Imran Mumtaz, Director, IT, University of

Agriculture, Faisalabad, Dr Zeeshan Ahmed, Assistant Professor,

University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila, Arshad Bosal,

Director, IT, University of Gujrat, and Athar Kaleem, System

Administrator, University of Haripur.